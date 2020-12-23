Published: 11:30 AM December 23, 2020

A huge knitted Christmas tree has been installed in Bucklesham - Credit: Rosemary Watson

An intricate knitted Christmas tree has been installed in a Suffolk church.

A seven foot knitted tree now stands proudly in the font of St Mary's Church in Bucklesham after eight months of work.

Wendy Hubbard with the now complete tree - Credit: Richard Hubbard

The project came out of the Bucklesham Friends Group, which was created during the first lockdown to help people share interests while they were confined to home.

Knitters from the group clubbed together to create a stunning tree made up of 271 knitted and crocheted squares.

The squares were then brought together to construct the tree itself with a further 70 knitted decorations created to adorn the knitted tree.

It was a project that brought together crafters of all ages, including the local Scout group.

The knitted Christmas tree at St Mary's Church - Credit: Wendy Hubbard

Wendy Hubbard who arranged the project said she was very pleased with the outcome.

"It's just fabulous," said Mrs Hubbard.

"People have been quite astounded with what we have achieved.

"I am just so grateful for people coming together."



