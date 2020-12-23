Stunning 7ft Christmas tree created by village knitters
- Credit: Rosemary Watson
An intricate knitted Christmas tree has been installed in a Suffolk church.
A seven foot knitted tree now stands proudly in the font of St Mary's Church in Bucklesham after eight months of work.
The project came out of the Bucklesham Friends Group, which was created during the first lockdown to help people share interests while they were confined to home.
Knitters from the group clubbed together to create a stunning tree made up of 271 knitted and crocheted squares.
The squares were then brought together to construct the tree itself with a further 70 knitted decorations created to adorn the knitted tree.
You may also want to watch:
It was a project that brought together crafters of all ages, including the local Scout group.
Wendy Hubbard who arranged the project said she was very pleased with the outcome.
Most Read
- 1 Explained - what you can and can't do in Tier 4
- 2 Warnings remain in place after heavy rain causes widespread flooding
- 3 How long will Suffolk stay in Tier 4?
- 4 Ipswich's Ancient House needs a new use - not just a new retail tenant
- 5 Wetherspoons defends 'unbelievable' coronavirus posters
- 6 Drone images show dramatic scale of flooding at Suffolk river
- 7 'Severe flooding' and crash forces emergency A143 closure
- 8 Two Suffolk towns named among the most festive in UK
- 9 'Queue of cars down the road' for festive display with 7,680 lights
- 10 Busy Suffolk road closed as fire service called to crash
"It's just fabulous," said Mrs Hubbard.
"People have been quite astounded with what we have achieved.
"I am just so grateful for people coming together."