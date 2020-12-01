Did you take part in the Co-op juniors Bugsy Malone production in 1998?

Did you perform in the Co op Juniors version of Bugsy Malone in '98? Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Archant

Bugsy Malone is a classic production for school-aged youngsters to get involved with; full of fun and a fair amount of cream.

Some of Dandy Dan's gang using the 'Splurge' guns from Bugsy Malone Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Some of Dandy Dan's gang using the 'Splurge' guns from Bugsy Malone Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Back in 1998 it was the turn of the Co-op Juniors to hit the stage or should that be the streets of prohibition era New York as Bugsy, Tallulah and Fat Sam.

The youngsters embraced the fashion of the era with the dancers donning their best flapper dressers and the gangsters wearing bold suits and sharp hats.

As well as trying out the looks of the era, the photos show that the cast also had to get to grips with “cars” from the day, even if they weren’t able to take them far across the stage.

Amidst all the fancy frocks and cars another key element of the Busy Malone experience is the splurge guns full of cream.

Dandy Dan's gang making off with one of Fat Sam's crew Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Dandy Dan's gang making off with one of Fat Sam's crew Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

It seems like the youngsters back in 1998 were ready and raring to put the cream guns to good (or rather mischievous) use on set in the rather real looking Bistro.

Dancers embrace 1920s fashion for the performance Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY Dancers embrace 1920s fashion for the performance Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

One of the gangs rolling in with cream pies for weapons Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY One of the gangs rolling in with cream pies for weapons Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

