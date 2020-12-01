Did you take part in the Co-op juniors Bugsy Malone production in 1998?
PUBLISHED: 16:18 01 December 2020 | UPDATED: 16:22 01 December 2020
Bugsy Malone is a classic production for school-aged youngsters to get involved with; full of fun and a fair amount of cream.
Back in 1998 it was the turn of the Co-op Juniors to hit the stage or should that be the streets of prohibition era New York as Bugsy, Tallulah and Fat Sam.
The youngsters embraced the fashion of the era with the dancers donning their best flapper dressers and the gangsters wearing bold suits and sharp hats.
As well as trying out the looks of the era, the photos show that the cast also had to get to grips with “cars” from the day, even if they weren’t able to take them far across the stage.
Amidst all the fancy frocks and cars another key element of the Busy Malone experience is the splurge guns full of cream.
It seems like the youngsters back in 1998 were ready and raring to put the cream guns to good (or rather mischievous) use on set in the rather real looking Bistro.
