Over 500m of copper pipe stolen from builders’ merchants

Buildbase on on the Chilton Road Industrial Estate was burgled Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Hundreds of metres of copper pipe has been stolen from a business in Sudbury.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The pipe was stolen at some point overnight between Wednesday, May 27 and Thursday, May 28 from Buildbase on Milner Road on the Chilton Road Industrial Estate.

You may also want to watch:

Over 550 metres of copper pipe of varying sizes in diameter was stolen from the premises.

Police believe an angle grinder was used to gain entry to the warehouse.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour or has knowledge of the whereabouts of the piping should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/29254/20.