Housebuilder to tackle "snagging" concerns

PUBLISHED: 12:23 27 August 2019

The Persimmon Homes Suffolk customer care team with manager Hollie Betteridge (back row, second right). Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

© Stephen Waller

Persimmon Homes Suffolk has strengthened its customer care team with the appointment of a new customer care administrator and three additional maintenance staff at its Great Blakenham office.

Persimmon Homes is planning a new development in Ipswich Waterfront, Griffin Wharf in Discovery Avenue, cgi. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMESPersimmon Homes is planning a new development in Ipswich Waterfront, Griffin Wharf in Discovery Avenue, cgi. Picture: PERSIMMON HOMES

Nationally Persimmon has announced a number of initiatives to improve after-sales and customer care including developing teams and a 1.5% retention scheme, where part of the sales price is held by the buyer's solicitor to be used for snagging issues in their new home.

In Suffolk, Persimmon Homes welcomed the four recruits who will support customers in the years following their move.

The positions are all newly created roles, with the recruits joining a team of seven who currently support customers in the weeks and months following the move into their home.

Earlier this year Persimmon announced that it was conducting an independent review into the way it handles snagging, construction inspection and customer care, to address complaints.

Director in charge Simon Wood said: "We are working hard to ensure that all our customers are provided with the care, service and high-quality homes they rightfully expect."

All newly built Persimmon homes are protected by a 10 year warranty, which gives purchasers a 10 year structural warranty and a two year fixtures and fittings warranty as standard, he said.

Simon Wood added: "While we strive to deliver a perfect home every time, a certain amount of snagging is inevitable, such as shrinkage cracks in plaster. "We are delivering a hand-made product, built in all weathers, and strengthening our team simply means we can address any customer concerns faster."

Persimmon is building homes on a number of sites in Suffolk, including Ipswich, Thurston, Great Blakenham, Great Cornard and Framlingham.

