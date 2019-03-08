Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Hawstead builder ordered to pay £70,000 compensation and costs

PUBLISHED: 05:30 18 June 2019

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron who are to receive more than £70,000 from builder Mark Everett in compensation and costs Picture: ARCHANT

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron who are to receive more than £70,000 from builder Mark Everett in compensation and costs Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A rogue builder who left a Suffolk couple with a potential repair bill of £100,000 for a botched extension at their home has been ordered to pay £70,000 in compensation and costs.

Photograph of the work carried out by Mark Everett on the home of Liz Cummins and Kelly Cameron in Bury St Edmunds Picture: TONY BARNARDPhotograph of the work carried out by Mark Everett on the home of Liz Cummins and Kelly Cameron in Bury St Edmunds Picture: TONY BARNARD

Mark Everett, 52, of Whepstead Road, Hawstead, was given a two year jail sentence suspended for two years and ordered to do 180 hours unpaid work at Ipswich Crown Court in April after admitting being party to a fraudulent business.

Everett was prosecuted by Suffolk Trading Standards after he carried out building work on a house in Bury St Edmunds between December 31, 2015 and October 5, 2016 without obtaining any building calculations.

The court heard the victims were left with an estimated £50,000 worth of work to pay for - but fixing the shoddy workmanship could cost twice as much

Photograph of the work carried out by Mark Everett on the home of Liz Cummins and Kelly Cameron in Bury St Edmunds Picture: TONY BARNARDPhotograph of the work carried out by Mark Everett on the home of Liz Cummins and Kelly Cameron in Bury St Edmunds Picture: TONY BARNARD

On Monday (June 17) Everett returned to Ipswich Crown Court for a hearing under the Proceeds of Crime Act which heard the benefit from his offending was £49,664.

Alison Hollis, prosecuting, said Everett had available assets of £100,000 which were currently frozen.

You may also want to watch:

Judge David Pugh made a confiscation order in the sum of £49,664 which Miss Hollis said would be paid as compensation.

Everett was also ordered to pay £21,850 costs and a £140 victim surcharge.

At Everett's sentencing hearing the court heard that Liz Cummins and Kelly Cameron were quoted £113,000 to rectify work valued at £18,500 and deemed "fundamentally unsafe".

Ms Cummins used an inheritance to fund work in Garland Street, Bury St Edmunds, including a loft room for her twin daughters, after meeting Everett through a friend.

The family moved into a rental property after a £55,000 contract was agreed in early 2015, but had to extend the lease with work not finished by the completion date.

A structural engineer subsequently found the foundations laid over a well, while the removal of a tie beam had left the structure unsound.

In statements, read to the court the couple said the "catastrophic" effects of Everett's actions had put stress on their relationship and the lives of their children.

Ms Cameron, who borrowed £10,000 from her father for legal fees, described the "heartbreak" of feeling unsafe in the home she had lived in for 22 years.

Mitchell Cohen, for Everett, said his client had no previous convictions.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Numerous clubs have been looking at him... he’s got what all defenders would love to have’ - Chambers on Ndaba

Luke Chambers is excited by Corrie Ndaba's potential. Picture: ARCHANT

14-year-old boy punched in the stomach during racially aggravated assault

The incident took place on North Hill in Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Bid to demolish and rebuild part 17th century home set to be rejected

The Old Rectory is in the village of Whatfield. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Big money deals, sell-on clauses, uncertainty and plenty of fresh starts - the former Ipswich players on the move this summer

Jon Stead has joined a new club this summer while Tyrone Mings could also be on the move. Picture: HTFC/PA

Hawstead builder ordered to pay £70,000 compensation and costs

Liz Cummins (left) and Kelly Cameron who are to receive more than £70,000 from builder Mark Everett in compensation and costs Picture: ARCHANT

More garden break-ins as police call on shed owners to stay vigilant over thefts

Gardens and allotments across Suffolk have been targeted by an unknown number of offenders. Picture: ARCHANT

East of England firms sit on capital amid uncertainty

Firms in the East of England are tying up working capital at unprecedented levels, a study suggests Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stunning Ipswich Witches come back from eight down to get a draw at King’s Lynn

Thomas Jorgensen and (right) Krystian Pieszczek fly out of the gate in heat nine at Lynn. Photo: IAN BURT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists