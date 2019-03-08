Partly Cloudy

Firefighters called to blaze at scrap metal site

PUBLISHED: 12:16 03 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 03 August 2019

Large plumes of black smoke have been ejected into the air Picture: NANCY HOWLETT

Archant

Fire crews have been called to a building fire at Sackers yard in Great Blakenham.

Smoke has been spotted from miles around Picture; NANCY HOWLETTSmoke has been spotted from miles around Picture; NANCY HOWLETT

Firefighters were called shortly after 11am to the scrap metal dealer on Gipping Road.

Large black plumes of smoke have been spotted around the area with one witness reporting that the smoke could be seen from the A14.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said that crews had been called to reports of machinery and rubbish which had caught fire at the yard. They said that this fire had then spread to a nearby building.

The service added that it was liaising with the Environment Agency at this time.

Four engines have been sent to the scene from Ipswich East, Princes Street, Stowmarket and Elmswell.

