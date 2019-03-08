Firefighters tackle double building blaze on country road

Three fire crews are at the scene of a blaze which has engulfed two buildings in north Suffolk.

Firefighters were called to the scene shortly before 7pm this evening with reports of two building fires in Sedgefen Road, Lakenheath.

Three crews are currently tackling the blaze, which is affecting one derelict building and another site which is believed to have been used for storage.

Police have also been called to the scene.

The incident is ongoing.