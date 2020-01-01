E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Firefighters called to pub on New Year's Eve

PUBLISHED: 15:44 01 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:44 01 January 2020

Fire crews were called to the Bull pub in Brantham on New Year's Eve Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Fire crews were called out to a Suffolk pub on New Year's Eve.

Two fire engines were called to the Bull in Brantham shortly after 7pm on New Year's Day.

Writing on Twitter on New Year's Day the pub praised the work of the officers from Suffolk Fire and Rescue.

"Thank you to Suffolk Fire for their quick response to the fire at the pub last night and thanks for the patience of our guests. Stressful end to 2019," read the tweet.

Two fire crews were called to the scene; one from Ipswich East and the other from Princes Street.

No-one was hurt as a result of the fire and crews left the scene at around 8.30pm.

