Four fire crews tackle bungalow blaze

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service have been called to a bungalow blaze in Westhall, Stradbroke. Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE Archant

Firefighters are battling a blaze in the loft space of a bungalow in Westhall, Stradbroke.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.14pm and sent two engines to the scene – one from Framlingham and another from Eye.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also sent two engines from Diss and Harleston to the bungalow fire in Westhall.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On arrival crews found a fire in the loft space of a bungalow.

“Four engines are on scene – two from Suffolk and two from Norfolk – and crews are working to put the fire out.”

There is no further information at this time as to whether anyone was inside the bungalow.

