Four fire crews tackle bungalow blaze
PUBLISHED: 16:04 13 July 2020 | UPDATED: 16:08 13 July 2020
Archant
Firefighters are battling a blaze in the loft space of a bungalow in Westhall, Stradbroke.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3.14pm and sent two engines to the scene – one from Framlingham and another from Eye.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service also sent two engines from Diss and Harleston to the bungalow fire in Westhall.
A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said: “On arrival crews found a fire in the loft space of a bungalow.
“Four engines are on scene – two from Suffolk and two from Norfolk – and crews are working to put the fire out.”
There is no further information at this time as to whether anyone was inside the bungalow.
Stay with us for more on this breaking story
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.