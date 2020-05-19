Bungay 150 homes gets final decision after four years of wrangling

Long-delayed plans for 150 homes in Bungay have finally been given approval, following four years of wrangling.

Cripps Developments Ltd secured outline planning permission in 2016 to build 150 homes on land surrounding Waveney Valley Pool in St John’s Road, but required the final go-ahead for the design and layout in order to begin development.

Those final matters were delayed twice, most recently in February because of concerns that just 5% of the homes would be affordable, and ensuring the development was right when it would expand Bungay’s population by as much as 20%.

During a virtual meeting of East Suffolk Council’s north planning committee, the plans were approved by eight votes to one.

Vince Douglas agent and architect on behalf of the developers said: “The design reflects the character found within Bungay, and materials and features also reflect the local vernacular.

“Overall we feel this development will provide a pleasant place to live in with the vast majority of dwellings overlooking areas of open space which enables good natural surveillance and provides areas where children can play.”

The application is to provide three hectares of land for employment use – considered badly needed in Bungay – but some committee members were not reassured that the land would be taken up.

Sue Collins from Bungay Town Council said it was fully supportive of development, but the appearance and layout were not up to scratch, and added: “The site is in a prominent location representing the gateway to the town”.

She disagreed that the designs were in character with the town.

Councillor Graham Elliott, the only member of the committee to reject the proposals said: “I am not convinced we have got the right deal for Bungay, and this is the major development for Bungay for a generation.

“I would like to get it right, rather than just get it over the line.”

The proposal features a mix of homes, from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom detached houses, and crucially includes much sought-after bungalow provision.

It is not yet clear when work will start.