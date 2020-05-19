E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Bungay 150 homes gets final decision after four years of wrangling

PUBLISHED: 05:26 20 May 2020

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Long-delayed plans for 150 homes in Bungay have finally been given approval, following four years of wrangling.

Cripps Developments Ltd secured outline planning permission in 2016 to build 150 homes on land surrounding Waveney Valley Pool in St John’s Road, but required the final go-ahead for the design and layout in order to begin development.

Those final matters were delayed twice, most recently in February because of concerns that just 5% of the homes would be affordable, and ensuring the development was right when it would expand Bungay’s population by as much as 20%.

During a virtual meeting of East Suffolk Council’s north planning committee, the plans were approved by eight votes to one.

Vince Douglas agent and architect on behalf of the developers said: “The design reflects the character found within Bungay, and materials and features also reflect the local vernacular.

“Overall we feel this development will provide a pleasant place to live in with the vast majority of dwellings overlooking areas of open space which enables good natural surveillance and provides areas where children can play.”

You may also want to watch:

The application is to provide three hectares of land for employment use – considered badly needed in Bungay – but some committee members were not reassured that the land would be taken up.

Sue Collins from Bungay Town Council said it was fully supportive of development, but the appearance and layout were not up to scratch, and added: “The site is in a prominent location representing the gateway to the town”.

She disagreed that the designs were in character with the town.

Councillor Graham Elliott, the only member of the committee to reject the proposals said: “I am not convinced we have got the right deal for Bungay, and this is the major development for Bungay for a generation.

“I would like to get it right, rather than just get it over the line.”

The proposal features a mix of homes, from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom detached houses, and crucially includes much sought-after bungalow provision.

It is not yet clear when work will start.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Pair freed after car lands upside down in field quarter mile from road

A farmer assisted police by lifting the damaged car to the nearby road using machinery. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Dad builds ‘epic’ DIY hot tub in lockdown

Father-of-two, Matthew Pryce-Hall has built a hot tub in his Great Cornard garden using an IBC water tank. Picture: MATTHEW PRYCE-HALL

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Exit Interview: Rowe showed flashes but never truly got going... and his Town career may not be done yet

Winger Danny Rowe looks set to leave Ipswich Town when his contract expires next month. Picture: PAGEPIX/ARCHANT

Complaint over blocked data on jail decision upheld by watchdog

Hollesley Bay prison, near Woodbridge Picture: GOOGLE

Bungay 150 homes gets final decision after four years of wrangling

The land west of A144 St John's Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

GP surgeries to close for bank holiday Monday

GP surgeries in Suffolk and north Essex will be closed on bank holiday Monday Picture: ANTHONY DEVLIN/PA WIRE

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON
Drive 24