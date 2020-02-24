Teen arrested after man assaulted with weapon in Suffolk town

A teenage boy has been arrested following an assault in Bungay which saw a man injured with a weapon.

The incident happened shortly before 12.45am on Sunday, February 16, when a group of males was assaulted by another in Hillside Road East.

A man in his 20s sustained swelling to his face and a deep cut to the left cheek after police say he was hit with a weapon during the attack.

Following an investigation, a 15-year-old boy was arrested on Friday, Feburary 21, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon and conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm.

The teenager has since been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of males in the area before or after the attack should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/9910/20.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.