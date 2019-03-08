Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Easter fun for families at Woodbridge garden centre

PUBLISHED: 17:19 09 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 09 April 2019

Notcutts is hosting a range of free activities for children over the Easter holidays Picture: NOTCUTTS

Notcutts is hosting a range of free activities for children over the Easter holidays Picture: NOTCUTTS

Archant

A Suffolk garden centre is hosting a range of fun activities for children and families to enjoy over the Easter holidays.

Children visiting Notcutts Garden Centre in Ipswich Road, Woodbridge, are invited to join a free Lindt Gold Bunny trail around the garden centre, with the challenge of finding four bunnies playing hide and seek among the plants.

Youngsters can win a tasty chocolate treat at the end and there’s also a chance to win an egg-stra special Lindt Easter hamper worth £50 by writing down each of the bunny names on the activity sheet.

There are also sessions for children to decorate a bird box – for £5.49 each, children can paint and decorate their own box, ready to encourage more feathered friends into the garden for spring.

The free activity trail is running until April 22 and the decorate a bird box sessions are on Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18 at 11am and 2pm.

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘A football club declines from the top... they will be looking to League Two’ – Simon Jordan slams Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan voiced strong criticism of Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans on talkSPORT earlier. Photo: PA

Dramatic photos of fire crews battling three-storey wood store blaze

Fire crews are battling a blaze at a three-storey wood store in Sedge Fen Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE AND RESCUE SERVICE

Signing strikers is a summer priority for Lambert... and he wants to keep Keane at Town permanently

Paul Lambert wants to keep Will Keane at Ipswich Town and is also understood to be keen on Tranmere's James Norwood. Picture: STEVE WALLER/PA

Town introduce ticket restrictions to stop Leeds fans flooding Portman Road on final day

Police out in force in the away section, for the Ipswich Town v Leeds United match in January 2018. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Debenhams has gone into administration – what is the future for stores in Ipswich, Bury and Colchester?

Debenhams has entered administration.

Elmer crafts teach children about acceptance

Elmer Day at Gainsborough Community Library in Ipswich was a mammoth success. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘Toto’s got better... He was maybe a little bit erratic before’ – Lambert on Nsiala’s role going forwards

Toto Nsiala has made 14 starts and four substitute appearances since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Petrolheads gather for ‘Cars and Coffee’ meet featuring Damon Hill’s old F1 car

Hundreds gathered at Treadz on Phoenix Enterprise Park in Lowestoft for a Cars and Coffee meet. Picture: Ian Thompson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists