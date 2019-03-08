Easter fun for families at Woodbridge garden centre

Notcutts is hosting a range of free activities for children over the Easter holidays Picture: NOTCUTTS Archant

A Suffolk garden centre is hosting a range of fun activities for children and families to enjoy over the Easter holidays.

Children visiting Notcutts Garden Centre in Ipswich Road, Woodbridge, are invited to join a free Lindt Gold Bunny trail around the garden centre, with the challenge of finding four bunnies playing hide and seek among the plants.

Youngsters can win a tasty chocolate treat at the end and there’s also a chance to win an egg-stra special Lindt Easter hamper worth £50 by writing down each of the bunny names on the activity sheet.

There are also sessions for children to decorate a bird box – for £5.49 each, children can paint and decorate their own box, ready to encourage more feathered friends into the garden for spring.

The free activity trail is running until April 22 and the decorate a bird box sessions are on Tuesday, April 16 to Thursday, April 18 at 11am and 2pm.