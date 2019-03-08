Former Ipswich School pupil to take on F1's top circuit
A former Ipswich School pupil, will be hitting the streets of Monaco this weekend as he prepares to take part in his first Formula One weekend at the circuit.
Alexander Albon, who grew up in Bures near Sudbury, drives for Toro Rosso, the junior Red Bull Racing team and is currently in his first season of the prestigious championship.
Mr Albon is one of three rookie British drivers taking their first steps into the top formula this year including Kings Lynn-born driver George Russell.
Mr Albon is no stranger to the pages of this newspaper having been tipped as having "a great future in sport" 13 years ago after he began to win carting cups.
At the tender age of nine Albon was competing on both a national and international level and was already being touted as a future racing star whilst still studying in Suffolk.
From karting Mr Albon moved his way up through the formulas being pipped for the GP3 title by current Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc. He then moved on to Formula 2 where he was beaten to the title by George Russell and fellow Formula 1 rookie Lando Norris into third place.
Mr Albon had been set to join the electric powered car series known as Formula E this year when he joined F1.
Despite the passage of time his former school are still getting behind the young driver for the big weekend.
A spokesman from Ipswich School said: "We wish Alexander every success in the Monaco Grand Prix, and we're sure many of his friends will be tuning in to watch him race."
It won't be Mr Albon's first race at the world-renowned Monte-Carlo street circuit, with the former Suffolk pupil having during his days in F2 in but moving on to F1's crown jewel will be a new challenge.
Mr Albon will be hoping to master the track this time round having retired from the F2 race last year.
Mr Albon is faring better so far this year; he currently sits 15th position in the world championship having scored three points in his first five races.
His best result so far was a ninth-placed finish at the Bahrain Grand Prix in March.
Mr Albon had a successful outing during Thursday's free practice session but will have to prove himself during Saturday's qualifying session.