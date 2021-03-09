Published: 11:21 AM March 9, 2021

The greatly anticipated Bures Music Festival which should have celebrated its 25th anniversary has been postponed for one more year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This is the second year in a row that organisers of the music festival, which is held on Bures recreational ground, have had to postpone the event.

The festival, which has raised over £200,000 for local charities, is now set to take place on Wednesday, July 6 to Sunday, July 10 next year.

A spokesperson for the Bures Music Festival said that the lifting of all coronavirus restrictions was too near the date of this year's planned festival.

They added: “We’re so very sorry to announce that we must sadly postpone Bures Music Festival for one more year.

“There are a number of reasons for this. The government has made it clear that June 21 is the ‘earliest’ possible date for lifting restrictions and it’s just too close to our dates.

“If we are forced to cancel last minute, any investment we’ve already made will be lost and this will spell the end for our small, charity-led event.



“Most importantly, with the virus still affecting thousands, the safety of attendees, organisers and the community is an absolute priority.”

Organisers have also said that they are working hard to secure the same bands that were booked for the 2020 festival and that there will hopefully be a few exciting surprises to mark the 25th anniversary.

Any tickets purchased for the 2020 festival will still be valid for the 2022 festival.