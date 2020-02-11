Busy road blocked after four car collision

A road into Sudbury has been blocked by a collision believed to involve four vehicles at a junction in Little Cornard.

Suffolk police were called at 8.20am today (Tuesday, February 11) to reports that there had been a collision on the B1508, Bures Road, heading northbound towards Sudbury at the junction with Blackhouse Lane.

The road has been blocked by the accident, which reportedly involved a BMW 218D, a Peugeot 3008, a Ford Transit van and a Mini One.

An East of England Ambulance has been called to the scene as police have reported injuries, though they are not deemed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

Recovery has been called for the vehicles and police are on the scene.