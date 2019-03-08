E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'We don't need more' - anger as controversial new homes approved despite objections

PUBLISHED: 06:05 04 October 2019 | UPDATED: 06:22 04 October 2019

Bures Road roundabout where Parish Council worry new development will cause traffic problems. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Neighbours have vented their anger at the controversial approval of a new housing development despite concerns over the pressure it would put on their area.

Bures Road which runs near the proposed development site. Pictured: GOOGLE MAPSBures Road which runs near the proposed development site. Pictured: GOOGLE MAPS

Great Cornard Parish Council had objected to the vision to build a 46 new homes at a site in Bures Road, Great Cornard, raising concerns about risks to wildlife, river pollution, overcrowding and the pressure it would put on schools.

But the development from K Martin Ltd, which includes a mixture of accommodation including one-bedroom flats and four-bedroom houses, was given the go-ahead by Babergh District Council despite 44 letters of objection.

Suffolk County Council's flooding and environmental health teams had also objected to the plans.

The parish council had recommended refusal of the scheme, citing an increase in traffic and pressure on infrastructure such as GP and dentists' surgeries.

Pamela White, chairwoman of the planning and development committee on Great Cornard Parish Council, said: "It seems like every time we recommend against plans we get overruled by bigger people.

"We have got so many buildings built lately we don't need more.

"It backs on to the railway line and I'm always worrying about it because if the children get inquisitive about it and playing down there.

"Not to mention that it's the flooding that is a big issue too."

However despite its approval, Babergh District Council has included conditions designed to allay people's fears.

Stewart Sheridan, chairman of the Great Cornard Parish Council, said: "I can see why they've done it because of all of the land there behind the railway, but it will cause big traffic problems along the Bures Road."

