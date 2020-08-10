E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burger King reopens in Bury St Edmunds

PUBLISHED: 17:01 10 August 2020

Burger King in bury St Edmunds has reopened

Burger King in bury St Edmunds has reopened Picture: JACOB KING/PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Fast food giant Burger King has announced another of their restaurants has reopened for business.

The restaurant in the Arc Shopping Centre fired up its grills on August 10 for customers hoping to eat-in, takeaway or have their dinner delivered.

The restaurant follows on from the West End Road restaurant in Ipswich, which has also reopened since lockdown was eased.

A reduced menu will be available, but the chain’s iconic Whopper burger and other popular staples can still be ordered.

The business says their number one priority is safety, masks and gloves for staff, stringent cleaning measures and contactless delivery options in place.

Marketing director Katie Evans said: “We are so pleased to be able to open more restaurants this week and slowly but surely get back to ‘normal’, ensuring all safety measures are in place.”

