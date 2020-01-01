Flour mill burglar awaits sentence

The Heygates flour mill at Icklingham in Suffolk Picture: GOOGLE Google

A Mildenhall man who took part in a burglary at a Suffolk flour mill will be sentenced next month.

Michael McCulloch, 45, of Mill Park Gardens, Mildenhall, pleaded guilty at a plea hearing at Ipswich Crown Court on Friday January 3 to a burglary at Heygates Flour Mill, at Icklingham on September 14 2017.

Adjourning sentence until next month for a pre-sentence report to be prepared on McCulloch, Judge David Goodin said the offence was serious and a custodial sentence was "very much up in the air".

He said that since committing the burglary at Icklingham McCulloch had served a prison sentence for a separate matter and had not reoffended since his release from custody in June last year, which was an achievement for someone with his bad record.