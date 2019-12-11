E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burglar jailed after elderly woman wakes to find him in bedroom

11 December, 2019 - 18:00
Adam Calver, of Lowestoft, has been jailed by a judge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Adam Calver, of Lowestoft, has been jailed by a judge Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Archant

A burglar has been jailed for nearly two years after an elderly woman woke to find him in her bedroom attempting to get into a jewellery box.

Adam Calver, of Normanshurst Close, Lowestoft, was on his knees by the side of the victim's bed trying to get into her red jewellery box when she woke around 11pm on November 7.

The victim asked Calver, "Who are you?", and he replied, "I'm alright, the door was unlocked, I won't hurt you."

The woman then shouted at Calver to get out of her home, and he put his hands up and then left the house in Wollaston Road, Lowestoft, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

When she went downstairs, the victim could see her dining room was untidy and drawers and cupboards had been searched.

There were items in her home that she did not recognise - including a large Sports Direct bag and two carrier bags containing bottles of alcohol and a purse.

She then called the police.

Calver, 37, who had not been wearing gloves, left fingerprints at the scene on the bottles of alcohol and one of the bags.

Calver, who appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Wednesday via video link, pleaded guilty to burglary and a breach of a suspended sentence.

The court heard that Calver had 18 offences for 37 previous convictions.

Steven Dyble, defending, said Calver had experienced issues with both class A drug use and alcohol.

He said: "When caught, he put his hands in the air to show he wasn't armed.

"He immediately said he would not hurt her and immediately left the house, leaving behind items of which he could be identified."

Sentencing Calver, Judge David Goodin said: "Adam Calver, this is not your first foray into burglary but it was your first foray into burglary of a dwelling and you hit it fairly high on the scale.

"An elderly woman woke to find you on your knees in her bedroom in hours of darkness burgling her home.

"In terms of seriousness, it is not quite as serious as you can get but it is very serious indeed."

Judge Goodin sentenced Calver to a total of 23 and a half months in prison.

He received 70 weeks imprisonment for the burglary and 24 weeks for breaching a suspended sentence.

