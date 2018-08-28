Burglar who targeted homes over Christmas is jailed

Adam Watts, 24, Temple Lane, Silver End, has been jailed for 21 months Picture: ESSEX POLICE Archant

A burglar who broke into a home in Braintree over Christmas and stole a car has been jailed for 21 months.

Adam Watts, 24, of Temple Lane, Silver End, broke into a home in Romney Close in the town between 12am on Christmas Day and 5am on Boxing Day and stole the keys to a vehicle as well as a handbag and a wallet.

He drove off in the car before using a store card to purchase a new television in Colchester.

At 2.50am on Boxing Day, Watts rang the doorbell of a property in Dover Close, Braintree, and triggered an alarm system.

His image was captured by a doorbell camera trying to break into the building.

Officers then attended Watts’ address on Friday, December 28, and found the new TV and stolen store card.

The next day, police stopped a vehicle Watts was travelling in and he ran off before being found shortly afterwards hiding on a shed roof – where he had waited for 40 minutes.

Watts admitted burglary, attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, fraud by false representation and possession of cannabis at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday, January 28.

Investigating officer Dc Gemma White, of Braintree CID, said: “Watts showed no thought for the victim of his first burglary, breaking into and searching his home while he was away celebrating Christmas.

“He took the victim’s possessions and his car before having the audacity to buy a brand new TV using the victim’s store card.

“Watts left a trail of evidence that proved he was responsible for a number of offence and it didn’t take long for us to find him.

“His attempts to run off were in vain thanks to the good work of a dog handler and he now faces a possible prison sentence.”