Drunk burglar punched hole in roof trying to get away from police

13 February, 2020 - 05:30
The hole Parfett punched in the roof at the house in Boughton Way Picture: SIMON BENDALL/SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

A drunk burglar who punched a hole through tiles and climbed onto the roof of a house in an attempt to escape police has been jailed for 11 months.

Boughton Way in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPSBoughton Way in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A neighbour saw Omar Parfett, 29, acting suspiciously near properties in Bury St Edmunds around 3.15am on New Year's Eve and dialled 999, Ipswich Crown Court heard.

The witness saw Parfett enter a house in Boughton Way, Bury, through a ground floor window and was able to stay on the line and give police a running commentary, Hugh Vass, prosecuting, told the court.

An officer arrived with a police dog and entered the property while Parfett was seen from outside punching a hole through tiles and clambering onto the roof.

Officers were able to get him off the roof and he was arrested in the loft space, the court heard.

Omar Parfett, who was jailed for 11 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARYOmar Parfett, who was jailed for 11 months at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Damage to the roof at the Boughton Way home, which was empty at the time, cost £288.

Parfett, who had been binge drinking during the day, was verbally aggressive to officers following his arrest and spat saliva and blood in the back of the police car, the court heard.

The car had to be professionally cleaned following the incident.

A rucksack was found nearby which contained a lock knife and alcohol.

The hole Parfett punched in the roof at the house in Boughton Way Picture: SIMON BENDALLThe hole Parfett punched in the roof at the house in Boughton Way Picture: SIMON BENDALL

Parfett was also charged with possession of cannabis after a small amount (0.7g) of the drug was found.

The court heard how Parfett, of Tayfen Road, Bury St Edmunds, had a number of previous convictions, including three non-dwelling burglaries and one dwelling burglary.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the home burglary.

Kelly Fernandez-Lee, defending, said: "He explains that he cannot understand why he did it and expresses remorse.

"It is quite clear that alcohol has played a part in this offence and previous offences."

A pre-sentence report was provided to the court

Sentencing Parfett on Wednesday, Judge Emma Peters said: "In my opinion, anyone who seeks to burgle at night, especially when they have previous convictions for burglary thoroughly deserves a custodial sentence, and I am going to send you to prison today."

Parfett was sentenced to a total of 11 months for burglary, two counts of criminal damage and possession of class B drugs.

