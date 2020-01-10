Burglar punched hole in roof in attempt to escape police

A burglar who climbed onto the roof of a house after punching a hole through tiles to evade police officers will be sentenced at crown court.

Suffolk Magistrates' Court heard how Omar Parfett, 29, was seen by neighbours acting suspiciously near properties in Bury St Edmunds around 3.15am on New Year's Eve.

Police were called to a house in Boughton Way, Bury, which Parfett had broken into and the burglar made his way into the loft of the property having stolen a knife, alcohol and a hat.

Officers entered the house and Parfett then punched a hole in the roof and removed tiles to make his way onto the roof of the empty house.

One of the officers chased Parfett onto the roof and he was arrested and brought back to the ground.

Wayne Ablett, prosecuting, said Parfett was hostile and verbally aggressive to officers following his arrest.

The court heard how he spat saliva and blood in the back of the police vehicle.

Following his arrest, police then search Parfett's home address and a small amount of cannabis (0.7g) was discovered.

He previously pleaded guilty at Suffolk Magistrates' Court to burglary of a dwelling and theft, two charges of criminal damage and possession of cannabis.

Magistrates heard how Parfett, of Grove Park, Bury St Edmunds, had a number of previous convictions, including three non-dwelling burglaries and one dwelling burglary.

In 2016, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for the dwelling burglary.

Magistrates deemed the case to be beyond their sentencing powers and it was sent to Ipswich Crown Court.

Parfett was granted conditional bail ahead of his crown court sentencing at a date to be fixed.