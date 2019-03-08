Victim 'clung to car bonnet' as burglar accelerated off driveway

The burglary happened in Earls Field, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A victim was thrown from the bonnet of their car while trying to stop a burglar stealing the vehicle in the middle of the night.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

They were left with minor injuries after clinging to the car as it accelerated off a driveway in Lakenheath.

The burglar gained entry to the house in Earls Field through an unlocked back door at some point between 3am and 3.50am on Tuesday, August 6.

They stole keys from inside and used them to unlock a car on the driveway.

The owner attempted to stop the theft by standing in from of the vehicle and holding onto the bonnet, but the car accelerated fast and knocked them aside.

The vehicle is a Chevrolet Cruze LS, a white four-door saloon car, with the registration number AY62FLG.

Officers have asked witnesses, or anybody who may have seen the vehicle since, to contact West CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/46473/19.