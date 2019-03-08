E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Victim 'clung to car bonnet' as burglar accelerated off driveway

PUBLISHED: 18:50 06 August 2019 | UPDATED: 18:50 06 August 2019

The burglary happened in Earls Field, Lakenheath Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A victim was thrown from the bonnet of their car while trying to stop a burglar stealing the vehicle in the middle of the night.

They were left with minor injuries after clinging to the car as it accelerated off a driveway in Lakenheath.

The burglar gained entry to the house in Earls Field through an unlocked back door at some point between 3am and 3.50am on Tuesday, August 6.

They stole keys from inside and used them to unlock a car on the driveway.

The owner attempted to stop the theft by standing in from of the vehicle and holding onto the bonnet, but the car accelerated fast and knocked them aside.

The vehicle is a Chevrolet Cruze LS, a white four-door saloon car, with the registration number AY62FLG.

Officers have asked witnesses, or anybody who may have seen the vehicle since, to contact West CID on 101, quoting crime reference 37/46473/19.

Most Read

Four weeks of overnight A12 closures to start next week – with 20 mile diversions

The A12 will be closed overnight for four weeks while work is carried out. Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Outstanding’ school sees Ofsted rating plummet

Bedfield Church of England Primary School, near Woodbridge, was told it requires improvement in four out of five categories Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘He is looking to sign some players for your manager’ – Posh owner reveals Marcus Evans’ chat with Fry

Peterborough owner Darragh MacAnthony revealed on Twitter that Marcus Evans and Barry Fry spoke earlier this week. Picture: ITFC/PA

Ipswich Town are playing by different financial rules in League One - a guide to SCMP

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Meet the 15-year-old who wowed Simon Cowell on America’s Got Talent

Jacob Norton has recently impressed the judges on America's Got Talent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Comments have been disabled on this article.

