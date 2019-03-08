Burglar warned by judge to expect jail

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

A man involved in a burglary at a cottage from which three shotguns and an air rifle were stolen has been warned he faces when jail when he is sentenced next month.

Before Ipswich Crown Court for a plea hearing via a prison video link was Joseph Cartman, 38, of Cavell Road, Norwich, who admitted burglary at Orchard Cottage, North Cove, near Lowestoft, on July 2.

Cash and a T-shirt were also stolen in the raid.

Andrew Oliver, for Cartman, said his client accepted being part of a group that burgled the premises.

He said Cartman had a 13-week-old baby and was keen to turn his life around.

Adjourning the case for sentence until a warned list commencing November 18, Judge Emma Peters said: "This charge is so serious and, combined with your previous convictions, a custodial sentence is inevitable. It is a question of length."

Cartman was remanded in custody.