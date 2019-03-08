Police believe recent burglaries in Braintree could be linked
PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 March 2019
Detectives in Braintree are appealing for information after two burglaries in the town in the past week.
A handbag was taken from a property in Mountbatten Road overnight between March 21 and March 22.
During the same time period, a black Audi A5 S-Line was taken from Orion Way.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are exploring the potential that these incidents are linked.”
Anyone with information about the incidents, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting 42/44784/19 for Orion Way and 42/44782/19 for Mountbatten Road.
Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.