Police believe recent burglaries in Braintree could be linked

PUBLISHED: 09:32 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 26 March 2019

Mountbatten Road in Braintree Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

Detectives in Braintree are appealing for information after two burglaries in the town in the past week.

A handbag was taken from a property in Mountbatten Road overnight between March 21 and March 22.

During the same time period, a black Audi A5 S-Line was taken from Orion Way.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are exploring the potential that these incidents are linked.”

Anyone with information about the incidents, CCTV or dash cam footage is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting 42/44784/19 for Orion Way and 42/44782/19 for Mountbatten Road.

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

