Police probe bakery burglary in Stowmarket

Police are appealing for witnesses Picture:Sarah Lucy Brown Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a burglary at a bakery in Stowmarket where cash was stolen from the till.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The break-in happened between 3pm on Friday, June 28 and 7.30am on Saturday, June 29 at the shop in Station Road West.

According to a police spokesman, the back door of the bakery was forced open and money stolen from the till.

Anyone with information about the burglary, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the times stated, should contact Suffolk police's Incident and Crime Management Hub on 101 quoting crime reference number 38432/19.

You can also report information online through the force's website here or by emailing ian.runacres@suffolk.pnn.police.uk

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org