Cash stolen during break-in at business near Sudbury

Police are investigating a burglary in Chilton near Sudbury Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses after a business near Sudbury was burgled.

According to a police spokesman, a fence was cut to gain entry to the grounds of an office building in Waldingfield Road, Chilton at around 2.50am on Friday, June 20.

The offices were entered and cash was stolen from inside.

Police are also investigating a previous incident where lorry cabs were entered and items including a tow rope, batteries and a cash till were taken.

It is believed it took place on Sunday June 8 in the early hours, around 4am.

If you noticed any unusual activity or vehicles in the area or you have any information that may assist officers in their investigation, call police on 101 quoting reference 37/36425/19 for the first incident or 37/34563/19 for the second.

Alternatively, report online at www.suffolk.police.uk/contact-us/existing-report-update