Jewellery, cash and alcohol stolen in late night burglary

PUBLISHED: 18:21 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 18:21 09 January 2020

Police are appealing for information following a burglary in Stowmarket. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Officers are appealing for information after a watch, jewellery, cash and alcohol were all stolen from a property in Stowmarket.

At approximately 10.40pm on Saturday, January 4, an unknown person forced entry into a property in Holst Mead.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: "A number of items were stolen from within including a watch, jewellery, an amount of cash and alcohol, among other items."

Anyone with information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police, quoting crime reference number: 37/771/20.

