Jewellery stolen during burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Barking near Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Police are investigating a burglary in Barking, near Needham Market, where an amount of jewellery was stolen.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the break-in happened between 10am on Monday, March 18 and 11pm on Tuesday, March 19 at a house close to Barking Road.

She said: “At some point during the times stated, an unknown offender/s forced a ground floor window and once inside, a search was carried out and jewellery was stolen.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area or witnessed the break-in, contact DC Sarah Warner on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15751/19.

You can also provide information online at www.Suffolk.police.uk/contact-us or email sarah.warner@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org