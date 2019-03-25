Partly Cloudy

25 March, 2019 - 16:39
Police are investigating a burglary in Barking near Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Police are investigating a burglary in Barking near Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Police are investigating a burglary in Barking, near Needham Market, where an amount of jewellery was stolen.

According to a spokesman for Suffolk police, the break-in happened between 10am on Monday, March 18 and 11pm on Tuesday, March 19 at a house close to Barking Road.

She said: “At some point during the times stated, an unknown offender/s forced a ground floor window and once inside, a search was carried out and jewellery was stolen.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

If you saw any suspicious activity in the area or witnessed the break-in, contact DC Sarah Warner on 101, quoting crime reference 37/15751/19.

You can also provide information online at www.Suffolk.police.uk/contact-us or email sarah.warner@suffolk.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Suffolk Premier Cup previews: Musgrove happy as Stow hit form at the right time

Paul Musgrove, Stowmarket assistant boss Photo: Gary Donnison

‘It was a frustrating start to the season for me but it’s worked out for the best’ - Kenlock

Ipswich Town have extended Myles Kenlock's deal for a further 12 months. Picture: PAGEPIX

Meet the woman fighting for her street after 25% of residents report being hit by cars

Emma Heath's home on Benton Street in Hadleigh which has been struck several times in the last year. Picture: SONYA DUNCAN

Police seek owner of ‘Ember’ the Alsatian after two children are bitten by dog in Ipswich

Police are investigating after two children were bitten by a dog in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Jewellery stolen during burglary

Police are investigating a burglary in Barking near Needham Market Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
