Cash and jewellery stolen from home during burglary

A burglary took place in Rose Lane, Elmswell Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

Officers are appealing for information after burglars gained entry to a house over the weekend.

The incident occurred at some time between 4pm on Friday, November 20 and 8.50pm on Sunday, November 22, in Rose Lane, Elmswell.

Police believe that thieves broke into the house before stealing items of jewellery and cash from within.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said: “Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about this crime and in particular anyone who may have witnessed any suspicious activity in the vicinity of Rose Lane on Saturday, November 21, at around 12.10pm or 6.40pm.

Any witnesses are asked to contact West CID at Bury St Edmunds Police Station, quoting reference 67865/20, either through the Suffolk police website or by calling 101.