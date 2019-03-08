Family business 'shocked and saddened' after thieves steal safe and charity box

A Suffolk community has rallied together after thieves stole a charity collection box along with a safe and its entire contents from a family food store.

Rafi's Spicebox in Sudbury was broken into over the weekend, with thieves taking the business' entire takings for the past week and their full collection pot for Suffolk Mind.

Jasmine Chappell, the business' digital marketing assistant, said the store was "shocked and saddened" following the incident - which is believed to have taken place some time between Saturday evening and Monday morning.

She said: "Whilst it is incredibly disheartening that our shop has been targeted, it is even more heartbreaking to learn that the generous donations made by our loyal customers have also been stolen and will not make their way to the cause."

Jasmine explained that the thieves had smashed up the charity box, which was waiting to be collected by Suffolk Mind, after breaking in through the bathroom window.

Unfortunately the shop does not have CCTV in place as Jasmine explains it "never thought something like this would happen in such a quiet street".

To try and recover the loss of some of the money in the charity box Rafi's Spicebox is asking for donations on its Facebook page.

So far they have been "overwhelmed" by the generosity of customers, having raised £70 from six donors.

They have also received support from local businesses including Simon Evans, from CK Locksmiths/Cobblers and Keys, who has offered to apply a discount if the store requires a new safe.

Jasmine added: "It's overwhelming the support we have received and the community spirit really has been amazing.

"It's great to see people coming together at a time like this."

The shop was closed on Monday while officers from Suffolk Constabulary carried out enquiries, but the store has since reopened.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary, said: "Police received a call on Monday, September 30 at 9am after reports of a burglary at Rafi's Spicebox in North Street, Sudbury.

"The incident took place at some point between 5.30pm on Saturday, September 28 and 8.50am on Monday, September 30.

"A safe and its contents were stolen and a window was removed. A charity box was also stolen from the property.

"Any witnesses should call Sudbury police quoting the crime reference 37/59742/19."