Watch as two burglars steal £8,500 of Apple computers from Sudbury business

PUBLISHED: 18:04 13 May 2019 | UPDATED: 18:04 13 May 2019

The men could be seen walking out to the front of the building carrying the computers which were worth an estimated £8,500. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

The men could be seen walking out to the front of the building carrying the computers which were worth an estimated £8,500. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

Archant

Two burglars have been caught red handed by CCTV cameras after they were filmed breaking into an independent design studio in Sudbury stealing thousands of pounds of Apple computers.

The two men initially tried to open the window with a tool but then smashed the glass to gain entry. Picture: INDIGO ROSSThe two men initially tried to open the window with a tool but then smashed the glass to gain entry. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

The brazen burglary happened in broad daylight, at around 6.15pm on May 12 at Indigo Ross, a design business in the Suffolk town.

The pair set off an alarm system after they entered the building after smashing a window, but still made away with five Mac desktop computers worth an estimated £8,500.

Phil Roper, who owns Indigo Ross has said that the burglary will have a "massive impact" on the business.

He said: "We have 13 employees and five of them now can't work because of the burglary.

The men climbed over a staircase to find the Apple computers before making their escape. Picture: INDIGO ROSSThe men climbed over a staircase to find the Apple computers before making their escape. Picture: INDIGO ROSS

"We have deadlines to hit and so we might be letting our customers down if we can't finish the work that we have to do.

"It was clearly a planned burglary. They knew what they were doing and it isn't the first time they have done it.

"They broke the window to get in and even though they set the alarm off it didn't faze them."

Mr Roper has drawn similarities between the incident and another two burglaries which took place in Colchester earlier this year when two men broke into another independent design studio, This Is Fever, taking Apple Mac computers worth a total of £25,000.

The pair were caught on CCTV during the those burglaries sparking an appeal from the company to find the culprits and the Indigo Ross owner is concerned that they may return to his shop.

"I am worried that it will happen again," he said.

"The shop in Colchester was targeted twice, even though they had an alarm and CCTV.

"I find it unbelievable that the police haven't caught the two responsible. I would warn any business in the area to make sure you have good enough security while these two are still around."

A spokesperson from Suffolk Police said: "There is no suggestion at this early stage of our investigation that the burglaries in question are linked.

"We would like anyone who has any information about the burglary at Indigo Ross to call 101.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: "Our investigation into the burglary at This Is Fever in Colchester is still ongoing."

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Mud, glorious mud - Hundreds of competitors do battle with Maldon's famous race

Competitors take part in the annual Maldon Mud Race Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Why kitchen scraps are now banned from brown bins in Ipswich

From May brown bins in Ipswich can only be used for garden waste.

