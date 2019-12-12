Fire crews called to supermarket after burning smell reported
PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 12 December 2019
Archant
Firefighters were called to the Morrisons branch in Felixstowe last night after reports of a burning smell inside the supermarket.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that two crews attended the store in Grange Farm Avenue just after 7.30pm on Wednesday December 11.
Witnesses reported seeing fire engines outside the entrance, with customers temporarily barred from entering the store.
However, a stop was called just before 8.30pm after no source of fire was found in the store.