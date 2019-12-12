E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fire crews called to supermarket after burning smell reported

PUBLISHED: 08:06 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:06 12 December 2019

Customers were not allowed in Morrisons while firefighters investigated the smell of burning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Firefighters were called to the Morrisons branch in Felixstowe last night after reports of a burning smell inside the supermarket.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue confirmed that two crews attended the store in Grange Farm Avenue just after 7.30pm on Wednesday December 11.

Witnesses reported seeing fire engines outside the entrance, with customers temporarily barred from entering the store.

However, a stop was called just before 8.30pm after no source of fire was found in the store.

