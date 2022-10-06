News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Burnt out moped found at Suffolk beauty spot

Johnny Amos

Published: 1:49 PM October 6, 2022
burnt out moped on Friars Meadow in Sudbury

A burnt out moped was discovered on Friars Meadow in Sudbury - Credit: Hilary Roach

A burnt out vehicle has been found at a popular beauty spot in Sudbury.

Residents were left shocked when they discovered the destroyed moped on Friars Meadow near the Kingfisher Leisure Centre this morning (October 6). 

Hilary Roach said she thought it was a fallen branch when she was on a walk. 

She said: "I could see something ahead that looked like a large fallen branch possibly but as I got closer I could see it was something burnt.

"I wasn't expecting a moped to be honest just the remains of a bonfire that you see sometimes as it was chilly last night."

The moped has been completely destroyed as a result of the fire with some of the surrounding grass also being burnt. 

