Families left with low water pressure after burst pipe
- Credit: Archant
Residents in Bury St Edmunds may be left with no water or low water pressure due a burst water main which is proving ‘complex’ to repair.
Homes in Ampton near the town are affected by the burst pipe according to the Anglian Water website.
It comes after hundreds of homes in Bury St Edmunds were left with no water yesterday due to a burst water main in Honington, Troston and the surrounding areas.
In a statement on their website the water company said: "We are really sorry but some customers in Ampton may be experiencing very low water pressure.
"We are working to repair a burst water main in your area so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible, but it is proving to be complex job that is longer than we had originally hoped.
"If you have no water at all, please contact us aware as we are not expecting anyone to be off completely."
The problem is expected to be fixed by midday today, Tuesday, October 13.
