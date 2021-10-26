Burst water main leaves Suffolk village with no water
- Credit: Archant
A burst water main has left homes in Glemsford with little water pressure or no water at all.
Anglian Water engineers have been called out with the burst main affecting properties around the Kings Road and First Avenue area.
An Anglian Water spokesman said around 30 homes could be affected if the water main is shut off.
A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We are really sorry but some customers in Glemsford may have very low water pressure or no water at all.
"We are aware of reports of loss of supply in the are and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible.
"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, if you have spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us on 03457145145 to report it."
According to the website the estimated completion time is midday today.
