News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > News

Burst water main leaves Suffolk village with no water

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:08 AM October 26, 2021   
Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Pict

A burst water main is affecting properties in Glemsford this morning - Credit: Archant

A burst water main has left homes in Glemsford with little water pressure or no water at all. 

Anglian Water engineers have been called out with the burst main affecting properties around the Kings Road and First Avenue area. 

An Anglian Water spokesman said around 30 homes could be affected if the water main is shut off. 

A statement on Anglian Water's website reads: "We are really sorry but some customers in Glemsford may have very low water pressure or no water at all. 

"We are aware of reports of loss of supply in the are and are working hard to identify the cause so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible. 

You may also want to watch:

"Our systems indicate that this could be caused by a leak in the area, if you have spotted a leak that we may not be aware of please call us on 03457145145 to report it."

According to the website the estimated completion time is midday today. 

Most Read

  1. 1 13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory
  2. 2 Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise
  3. 3 £1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration
  1. 4 Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village
  2. 5 A14 reopens after one person taken to hospital following crash
  3. 6 Where to find the cheapest petrol in Suffolk as prices hit all-time high
  4. 7 'Kind and gentle' retired Ipswich Hospital orthopaedic consultant dies
  5. 8 Man indecently exposes himself to dog walker
  6. 9 Winners and losers: Hollywood ending, Bersant is back, fans get their wish
  7. 10 Pub changes 'offensive' Halloween display after social media criticism
Suffolk Live
Sudbury News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bersant Celina celebrates the Town second goal

Ipswich Town vs Fleetwood Town

Matchday Recap: Celina wins it for Town and sends Portman Road wild

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a crash in Haverhill

Suffolk Live

Road closed as one person trapped in car on its roof

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
This breed of horse is a Suffolk icon - but what is it called? Take our quiz and test your knowledge

Quiz

How Suffolk are you? Take our quiz to find out

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A view of Southwold beach and its lighthouse

Housing News

Revealed: The most expensive towns to buy a home in Suffolk

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon