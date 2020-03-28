Burst main leaves villagers without running water

Anglian Water workers are on site Picture: RACHEL EDGE Archant

A burst water main in the Suffolk villages of Boxford, Polstead and surrounding areas has left dozens with low water pressure or no water at all.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Anglian Water officials are investigating the problem and hope to restore normal water quality by 2pm today.

In a statement, bosses said: “We’re very sorry but some customers in Boxford, Polstead Heath and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in the area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so we can get the supply back to normal as soon as possible. This should be by 2pm today but our In Your Area tool will be updated if anything changes.

You may also want to watch:

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced customers, and we’d like to thank them for their patience.”

It comes at a time when households are staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bosses also said that after any interruption to the water supply it may look a little cloudy or discoloured when it’s back on.

People are being urged to run their taps for a few minutes and it should clear.

For more information, visit the Anglian Water website.