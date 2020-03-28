E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Burst main leaves villagers without running water

PUBLISHED: 13:25 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:25 28 March 2020

Anglian Water workers are on site Picture: RACHEL EDGE

A burst water main in the Suffolk villages of Boxford, Polstead and surrounding areas has left dozens with low water pressure or no water at all.

Anglian Water officials are investigating the problem and hope to restore normal water quality by 2pm today.

In a statement, bosses said: “We’re very sorry but some customers in Boxford, Polstead Heath and surrounding areas may have very low water pressure or no water at all.

“We’ve identified a burst water main in the area that we’re working hard to get fixed, so we can get the supply back to normal as soon as possible. This should be by 2pm today but our In Your Area tool will be updated if anything changes.

“Again, we’re really sorry we’ve inconvenienced customers, and we’d like to thank them for their patience.”

It comes at a time when households are staying at home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bosses also said that after any interruption to the water supply it may look a little cloudy or discoloured when it’s back on.

People are being urged to run their taps for a few minutes and it should clear.

For more information, visit the Anglian Water website.

Most Read

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

41 Suffolk businesses delivering food and drink to your door

Get smoked cheese, chillis, olives, and meat delivered to your door Picture: The Artisan Smokehouse

Second patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus

A second person has died at West Suffolk Hospital after contracting coronavirus. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

