Burst pipe could leave hundreds of west Suffolk homes with no water

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:43 AM October 11, 2021    Updated: 9:55 AM October 11, 2021
The A1120 in Pettaugh, near Stonham Aspal, is closed eastbound at the Ipswich Way junction as Anglia

A burst water main is causing problems near Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of homes could be left with no water after a water main burst near Bury St Edmunds. 

According to Anglian Water, the burst pipe is currently causing problems in Honington, Troston and the surrounding areas. However, it is not yet clear how many homes have been affected. 

In a statement on its website, the water company said: "We are really sorry but some customers in Honington, Troston and the surrounding area may have low water pressure or no water at all.

"We have identified a burst water main in the area that we are working hard to get fixed, so that we can get your supply back to normal as soon as possible."

Water supplies are expected to be back to normal at around midday today according to Anglian Water.

Suffolk Live
Bury St Edmunds News

