Water supply issues contiunue three days after pipe bursts

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 8:57 AM October 15, 2021    Updated: 9:06 AM October 15, 2021
Anglian Water will be installing or upgrading 760,000 water meters across the east of England Pict

Properties near Bury are still facing water issues after a burst water main - Credit: Archant

A burst water main is still causing problems for some homes near Bury St Edmunds three days after it was first reported. 

Properties in Ampton are still experiencing low water pressure or no water at all as a result of the burst water main that was first reported to Anglian Water on Tuesday, October 12. 

Anglian Water said in a statement on Tuesday that the burst pipe was proving to be "complex" to repair. 

The statement on the Anglian Water website said the repair is taking longer than was originally hoped. 

It was originally expected to be fixed by midday on Tuesday, October 13. 

The website now states that water supplies are expected to be restored by midday today, Friday, October 15. 


