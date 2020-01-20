Some homes without water as road closes for repairs to burst main

Some households near Framlingham today had their water supply disrupted following a burst main, and the A1120 road was due to be closed overnight during repair work.

Up to 1,000 people in the Dennington and Badingham area were affected by the problems this afternoon, with some losing their water supply while others had low pressure.

A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said: "We are currently on site working to fix a burst water main that is affecting customers in the Framlingham and Dennington area, who may be experiencing either low water pressure or no water.

"We are hoping to have water and pressure restored during the course of the evening."

The spokesman added: "A road closure is necessary on the A1120, for safety reasons, with a diversion in place. The road will stay closed overnight so that we can begin reinstatement work tomorrow.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to the customers affected, as well as to motorists. Updates will be posted on our Customer Care Twitter account at @eswater_care. If any customers need to contact us, they can do so on 0345 7820999."

People in the area were today discussing the water problems on social media.

One Dennington resident said on Facebook: "Does anyone in the village have an issue with the water supply? We have no running water."

Another customer said: "There is water running on the road by White Horse in Badingham, also no water at the moment in Badingham."