E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Some homes without water as road closes for repairs to burst main

PUBLISHED: 15:40 20 January 2020 | UPDATED: 15:56 20 January 2020

The A1120 is being closed because of a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The A1120 is being closed because of a burst water main. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Google Maps

Some households near Framlingham today had their water supply disrupted following a burst main, and the A1120 road was due to be closed overnight during repair work.

Up to 1,000 people in the Dennington and Badingham area were affected by the problems this afternoon, with some losing their water supply while others had low pressure.

A spokesman for Essex and Suffolk Water said: "We are currently on site working to fix a burst water main that is affecting customers in the Framlingham and Dennington area, who may be experiencing either low water pressure or no water.

"We are hoping to have water and pressure restored during the course of the evening."

You may also want to watch:

The spokesman added: "A road closure is necessary on the A1120, for safety reasons, with a diversion in place. The road will stay closed overnight so that we can begin reinstatement work tomorrow.

"We apologise for the inconvenience to the customers affected, as well as to motorists. Updates will be posted on our Customer Care Twitter account at @eswater_care. If any customers need to contact us, they can do so on 0345 7820999."

People in the area were today discussing the water problems on social media.

One Dennington resident said on Facebook: "Does anyone in the village have an issue with the water supply? We have no running water."

Another customer said: "There is water running on the road by White Horse in Badingham, also no water at the moment in Badingham."

Most Read

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Most Read

‘Something is not quite right’ when you look to the sky

Astronomer, Neil Norman Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Bricked up church tower door reveals bell ringing secrets of 150 years ago

Malcolm Currie at the newly opened up doorway in Hitcham church tower PICTURE: Nicola Currie

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man accused of wielding baseball bat with knife screwed to end

A hearing took place at Suffolk Magistrates Court Picture: GREGG BROWN

Man used CD rack to beat neighbour until he lost consciousness

The attack took place at an address in Hardy Court, Sudbury Picture: GOOGLE

A12 reopens after multi-vehicle collision blocks road

Multi-vehicle collision on A12 at Capel St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Erosion threat sparks decision to demolish coastguard station

Orfordness Light House at constant threat of erosion from the sea Picture: MICK WEBB

Rare bird has found its own ‘McDonalds’ in Christchurch Park

This rare Hooded Merganser was spotted in Christchurch Park today. Picture: WILL RODWELL Instagram: @wildwillgreen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists