A134 to remain closed overnight following burst water pipe

PUBLISHED: 21:53 05 January 2020 | UPDATED: 21:53 05 January 2020

The A134 is fully closed from Plough Lane to near St Matthew's Church due to a burst water main. Picture: STOKE BY NAYLAND FACEBOOK GROUP

Archant

The A134 will remain closed tonight as emergency works following a burst pipe which left Suffolk villagers without water earlier today continue.

The road was closed at around midday for Anglian Water to deal with the emergency and will remain so until tomorrow morning when work is due to be completed. The pipe itself has already been fixed but teams now need to fill the hole they dug around it.

Suffolk Highways tweeted at 8.46pm to advise residents to avoid the area and find alternative routes.

In a statement on their website Anglian Water said: "Although the repair is complete, the road closure is still in place due to the excavation of the water main.

"We will backfill the hole, reinstate and reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so, but this may be Monday January 6."

The burst pipe disrupted people living in villages nearby in Leavenheath, Honey Tye, Nayland and Wissington.

The closure of the A134 stretches from the junction with Plough Lane in Leavenheath all the way up to St Matthew's Church.

Whilst earlier in the day Anglian Water had said that they were hoping for the works to be finished by 3pm, Suffolk Highways have confirmed it will not be happening tonight.

