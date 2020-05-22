More than 150 cannabis plants seized in village raid

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have seized more than 150 cannabis plants worth around £80,000 following a raid in a Suffolk village.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police believe the cannabis has a street value of around £80,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE Police believe the cannabis has a street value of around £80,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers carried out a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on the property in Church Hill, Burstall on Thursday, May 12.

Around 166 plants were located inside, alongside hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kevin Pickles, of Church Hill in the village, was charged with the production of cannabis and a similar offence from 2017. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 22.