E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

More than 150 cannabis plants seized in village raid

PUBLISHED: 13:20 22 May 2020 | UPDATED: 13:20 22 May 2020

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

SUFFOLK POLICE

Police have seized more than 150 cannabis plants worth around £80,000 following a raid in a Suffolk village.

Police believe the cannabis has a street value of around £80,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICEPolice believe the cannabis has a street value of around £80,000 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Officers carried out a warrant under section 23 of the Misuse of Drugs Act on the property in Church Hill, Burstall on Thursday, May 12.

Around 166 plants were located inside, alongside hydroponics equipment and associated paraphernalia.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Kevin Pickles, of Church Hill in the village, was charged with the production of cannabis and a similar offence from 2017. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 22.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘We don’t want kids to be traumatised’ - schools and nurseries on preparing for more children in June

Schools and nurseries are trying to come up with plans for opening up to more children from June 1 Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Plans for 36,000 homes in Essex ‘garden communities’ found to be unsound by inspector – but link road set for green light

Rosie Pearson, of Campaign Against Urban Sprawl in Essex (CAUSE). Picture: ROSIE PEARSON

Family’s heartbreak after ‘smiling and joking’ dad dies of coronavirus

Malcolm Pridmore's partner Paula of more than 20 years has been heartbroken by his death. Picture: JESS PRIDMORE

Return to work after furlough won’t be simple, expert warns

Vicky Webber of Lovewell Blake Picture: PAUL HARRISON PHOTOGRAPHY

Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Central England Co-op has rising numbers of staff targeted by customers spitting and coughing at them in recent weeks Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Primary school closes after two children test positive for coronavirus

Hamford Primary Academy in Walton-on-the-Naze has closed after two children tested positive for Covid-19. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Murder investigation dropped after Suffolk pub party death

Suffolk police are no longer treating the death of a woman in the Magpie Inn as suspicious Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Inquest opens into death of baby found at recycling centre

An inquest into the death of a baby girl who was found in a Needham Market recycling centre has opened. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man airlifted to hospital after stabbing near shops

A section of the shops off Hawthorne Avenue in Colchester has been cordoned off Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

More than 150 cannabis plants seized in village raid

More than 100 cannabis plants have been seized following a raid in Burstall Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE
Drive 24