Boy taken to hospital after collision involving BMW

PUBLISHED: 17:27 16 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:27 16 August 2019

St Olaves Precinct in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A child has been taken to hospital after a crash between two cars and the child.

The incident happened shortly after 1pm today in St Olaves Precinct, Bury St Edmunds, opposite Pappa Johns Pizza.

The police were called to reports of a collision between a BMW, a Vauxhall Zafira and a child.

Paramedics also responded to find the boy conscious and breathing and treated him at the scene.

He was taken to hospital by road but it is not believed that he has life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

The road was blocked for a short period of time however it is now clear.

