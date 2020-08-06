Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s after collision with car
PUBLISHED: 15:55 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 06 August 2020
GOOGLE MAPS
A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Exning.
Police were called to the collision by the ambulance service, which happened in Burwell Road around 1.50pm today (Thursday, August 6).
The woman, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage.
A Suffolk police spokeswoman said it is understood the woman has sustained a dislocated shoulder.
The scene has since been cleared and the road is open.
