Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s after collision with car

PUBLISHED: 15:55 06 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 06 August 2020

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a crash with a Kia Sportage Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Exning.

Police were called to the collision by the ambulance service, which happened in Burwell Road around 1.50pm today (Thursday, August 6).

The woman, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said it is understood the woman has sustained a dislocated shoulder.

The scene has since been cleared and the road is open.

