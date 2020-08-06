Woman taken to Addenbrooke’s after collision with car

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital after being involved in a crash with a Kia Sportage Picture: GOOGLE MAPS GOOGLE MAPS

A woman has been taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital after being involved in a collision with a car in Exning.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police were called to the collision by the ambulance service, which happened in Burwell Road around 1.50pm today (Thursday, August 6).

The woman, a pedestrian, was involved in a collision with a Kia Sportage.

A Suffolk police spokeswoman said it is understood the woman has sustained a dislocated shoulder.

The scene has since been cleared and the road is open.