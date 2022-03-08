Bury St Edmunds and Colchester to host first stage of Women's Tour 2022

The Women's Tour will be returning to Suffolk and north Essex this summer after organisers confirmed the first leg of 2022 race will run from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds.

The race's first stage will start at the Colchester Northern Gateway sports park and finish on Bury St Edmunds Angel Hill, organisers have announced on International Women's Day.

This marks Bury St Edmunds' third appearance in the Women's Tour, and will be the first time the town has hosted a finish since Marianne Vos won the finale of the 2014 edition.

The 2022 edition of the tour will be starting on June 6, after the four-day bank holiday weekend celebrating the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Racers will head into Colchester town centre and through the wider borough, before crossing over the border into Suffolk.

The Womens Tour passing through Needham Market - Credit: Tina Lockwood

The Women's Tour has frequently visited Suffolk since it was first held in 2014, with the final stage of the 2021 race ending with a sprint finish on Felixstowe seafront.

Details of the route of this year's opening stage from Colchester to Bury St Edmunds will be announced at a later date.

Councillor Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: "The Women’s Tour has become a staple of Suffolk’s sporting calendar and we are proud to welcome the race back to Suffolk this year.

"Suffolk will play host to stage one of the race, finishing in Bury St Edmunds once again, as it did the first time the Women’s Tour came to Suffolk, back in 2014.

"The race always provides a great opportunity for communities to come together and celebrate all that our county has to offer, whilst inspiring people to become more physically active.”

Councillor John Griffiths Leader of West Suffolk Council said they were delighted to welcome the women's tour to Bury St Edmunds - Credit: MARIAM GHAEMI

Councillor John Griffiths, leader of West Suffolk Council said: "We are delighted to welcome back the Women’s Tour to West Suffolk in June and are excited to be hosting the stage one finish in Bury St Edmunds.

"Major events such as these not only raise the profile of West Suffolk but help our local economy thrive. It will be a fantastic day for our residents, businesses and visitors alike."

Paul Dundas, leader of Colchester Borough Council, said: "It’s fantastic news that Colchester is to host the Grand Depart for this global sporting event which comes to our borough for a second year.

"We look forward to welcoming residents and visitors to the town to cheer on the riders and hopefully be inspired to get cycling for themselves."