Two arrested after dramatic £30,000 straw bales fire

PUBLISHED: 12:03 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 12:27 12 September 2019

An eyewitness photo of the straw fire in Langham Picture: ED KELLY

An eyewitness photo of the straw fire in Langham Picture: ED KELLY

ED KELLY

Two men from Bury St Edmunds and Newmarket have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a huge straw bale fire in Langham.

The fire, which prompted the call out of four fire engines, broke out shortly after 11pm on Friday, September 6.

Between 500 and 750 tonnes of baled straw were said to be alight, which police believe had an estimated value of around £30,000. They suspected the fire to be caused as a result of arson.

On Tuesday, September 11, officers arrested the two 22-year-old men on suspicion of arson and took them to Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The pair have since been released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

Witnesses to the fire or those who have information that may aid the police are asked to call them on 101, quoting crime ref 37/54620/19.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

