Drivers warned of six weeks of roadwork chaos

PUBLISHED: 07:30 09 December 2019

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Angel Hill in Bury St Edmunds is due for six weeks of roadsworks. Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Motorists in Bury St Edmunds' Angel Hill face six weeks of roadworks in the New Year for improvement work to the road surface.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmundssaid it was the good the work would be completed before the peak tourism season. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYMark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmundssaid it was the good the work would be completed before the peak tourism season. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Suffolk Highways has confirmed it has scheduled six weeks of work from sometime in February to resurface Mustow Street, Angel Street and into Crown Street.

Traffic signals at the Northgate Street junction will also be improved.

The work means that phased road closures and temporary lights will be in place, but the February-April timeframe means it should be completed by April.

A spokesman from Suffolk Highways said: "Suffolk Highways plans to carry out repairs of the blockwork on Angel Hill from February 2020, with a view to increasing the scope of our works to include Crown Street.

"At present, we hope to complete this work within six weeks, however this timeframe may change should our site be extended.

"We will also be upgrading the traffic signals on Northgate Street junction with LED bulbs and reprogramming them to be more efficient.

"Whilst our works are carried out, phased road closures and temporary traffic signals will be installed on site to ensure the safety of both our operatives and members of the public. Further details, including specific dates, diversion routes and Angel Hill access will be provided in due course."

A meeting has been scheduled for next week between Suffolk Highways and the business improvement district, Our Bury St Edmunds, to help minimise disruption.

Mark Cordell, Our Bury St Edmunds chief executive, said: "Disruption is a concern but I am very appreciative that Suffolk Highways have already engaged with me, as a representative of town centre businesses, to try and ensure the disruption is kept to a minimum and the meeting next week is a follow up to this.

"I am informed that the bricks that will be used on the road surface, referred to by others as 'cobbles' but they aren't, last far longer than asphalt and therefore a repeat of this should be a long way off in the future.

"Doing the work before Easter also means that the Angel Hill area of town will look pristine before the core tourism season.

"If things go as planned then no doubt there will be some disruption but hopefully this will be kept to a minimum."

Dates for when the work is set to begin and end are yet to be confirmed.

