Can you help save puppy Noah's leg?

Noah the puppy, who fundraisers want to bring to the UKfrom Turkey for surgery to save his leg from amputation Picture: ANDY GOUGH Andy Gough

A dog rescue charity is bringing a puppy from Turkey to Bury St Edmunds in the hope of saving his leg from amputation.

Noah the puppy, whose leg is facing amputation, with Andy Gough in Turkey Picture: ANDY GOUGH Noah the puppy, whose leg is facing amputation, with Andy Gough in Turkey Picture: ANDY GOUGH

Noah, a six month old cross-breed, was left in pain with a deformed front leg after a failed attempt by a Turkish shelter to repair it after he was hit by a car.

Now, UK-registered charity Animal Friends of Turkey (AFOT) is arranging to get him to a Bury vet in the hope his leg can be saved.

AFOT charity Trustee and committee member Andy Gough lives in Bury St Edmunds and took copies of Noah's X-rays to vet Duncan Hole at Swaynes & Partners.

Vets in Turkey said there was nothing they could do and recommended amputation.

However after his X-rays were assessed afresh Duncan said he was confident he would be able to help Noah.

Now, the charity needs to raise funds to transport Noah 2,500 miles across Europe to Bury and has launched an initial £1,250 appeal for donations to help fund the cost of his surgery.

Andy said: "Noah had multiple fractures in the accident and his leg was not set correctly at the outset. The leg has healed on its own but at the wrong angle and the bone has calcified.

"He is in a tremendous amount of pain and is clearly depressed. The Turkish vets recommended amputation as a way of taking that pain away.

"However, we know from experience with other dogs we've helped that the standard of veterinary orthopaedics in the UK is far higher than in that part of the world.

"We were not prepared to condemn him to losing his leg if we know there is a way that we can save it.

"There is very little prospect for a three-legged street dog in Turkey where there was every chance that he would spend what life he has in a disease-ridden shelter.

"We do not give up on young pups like Noah and we want to give him every chance to save his leg and every chance of living a healthy and pain-free life."

AFOT will not know the full cost of surgery until a physical examination is performed in Bury.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so via the wonderful.org website.