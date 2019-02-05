Sunshine and Showers

‘This beer is not taking a position’ - Brewery launches ‘Beerexit’ beverage

05 February, 2019 - 07:30
Brian Tinmouth with the new 'Beerexit' from Old Cannon Brewery Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Regardless of whether you voted to leave or remain – a Bury St Edmunds microbrewery has come up with the perfect remedy to the country’s Brexit woes with its own special beer.

Beerexit has been launched by The Old Cannon Brewery in the town and is already proving very popular with customers, according to owners.

The British cask ale, which went on sale at the Old Cannon on Saturday, is brewed with a European-style lager malt and is described as “not bitter, just hopping mad”.

New owner Chris Gerard, who took over the brewery in November, said the new tipple is a “beer of the moment”.

MORE: B&B and brewery behind 'Gunner's Daughter' and 'Blonde Bombshell' gets new owners

“When we took over we thinking about new beers, and thought ‘why don’t we do a beer about Brexit’,” he said.

“This beer is not taking a position.

“Whether you are a remainer or a Brexiteer, this beer is really balanced and is saying it has all gone a bit mad.

“I don’t think anyone’s happy at the moment whichever way they voted, and it’s all taking a bit too long.

“People just want it done and dusted and the beer is designed to take people’s minds off heavier matters.”

Described by brewer Tris Alvis as “a pint with no hard borders, there will be no remains in the glass and nothing to want to leave” - Mr Gerard added that Beerexit is already selling well on tap, and bottles will be available later this month.

“It’s fundamentally about delicious beer,” he said.

“We started selling it on Saturday morning and sold a barrel in 12 hours.

“We’ve had a lot of ale drinkers switch to it, not because they are making any political statement, just because it’s really delicious beer.”

The Old Cannon has long had a reputation for its uniquely brewed beer in the town.

Its Gunner’s Daughter and Blonde Bombshell real ale brews have won awards and accolades since the Old Cannon was established in the former St Edmund’s Head pub in 1999.

Mr Gerard and wife Fiona, of family-owned Innventure Ltd, added the Old Cannon to their portfolio in November, alongside pubs including The Cross Keys in Saffron Walden, dArry’s in Cambridge, The Wellington in Welwyn and The Rusty Gun at St Ippolyts – in Hertfordshire.

