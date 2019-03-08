E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Did you get blasted with bubbles in Bury St Edmunds?

PUBLISHED: 17:03 08 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 08 September 2019

People taking part in Bubble Rush 2019 in Nowton Park, Bury St Edmunds Picture: Sonya Duncan

Families have enjoyed foam party fun while also supporting a good cause in Bury St Edmunds today.

Bubble Rush at Nowton Park saw scores of people walk or run the 5k route while being covered in coloured bubbles.

The event, which returned to Nowton Park for a second year running, supported St Elizabeth Hospice, which helps to improve life for those living with progressive and terminal illnesses.

The frothy 5k course featured five 'bubble stations' with bubble cannons to blast participants with coloured foam.

Last year more than 400 people took part in Bury Bubble Rush.

Speaking about that event, Natalie Hill, events and challenges fundraiser at St Elizabeth Hospice, said: "It's been a wonderful day and we really appreciate all the support that local people have given to Zest [part of the hospice] to help us raise awareness of the work we want to do to help young adults in the area."

